Jones Beach Theater set for major upgrade as Live Nation pledges millions for renovations

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Live Nation is making an investment at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island.

"New Yorkers have visited the historic Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for years to see their favorite artists perform, and this investment will fund critical improvements to this iconic venue," Hochul said.

Live Nation will make a series of improvements over the next five years.

A new entrance will be installed that enables seamless entry into the venue.

They are constructing a new plaza that will include local food and beverage options and multiple seating areas.

Concourses and plazas will be getting an upgrade with even more food and beverage destinations.

The restrooms will be remodeled and increased by 20%.

More restrooms will also be added near the thousands of upper seats that are being replaced.

Resilience and sustainability will be improved with new seawalls to protect from high tides, new energy-efficient LED lighting, and solar-powered street lighting.

"Thanks to this partnership between New York State and Live Nation Entertainment, we will create an even better experience for concert-goers and ensure that this theater remains a premier concert venue for years to come," Hochul said.

