New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to deliver 2024 State of the State address

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to outline his vision for the coming year Tuesday in his annual State of the State address.

Among other things, the governor is expected to detail ways he plans to make life more affordable for families in the state.

Invited guests to the Tuesday afternoon address in Trenton include several entrepreneurs, workers, health care professionals, and young leaders who the administration says are doing their part to build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive state.

"The special guests joining us at this year's State of the State Address reflect the ongoing - and highest - priorities of our administration: lowering costs, raising wages, and creating boundless opportunities for every family, especially the next generation of New Jerseyans," Murphy said in statement.

Murphy's address comes one day after New Jersey lawmakers passed legislation to boost their salaries from $49,000 to $82,000 annually, along with raises for the governor and other top officials.

The bill passed in the Democrat-led Legislature a day before a new session starts and when lawmakers take their oaths of office.

If signed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, the bill won't go into effect until 2026, after Murphy leaves office and lawmakers face voters in the regular 2025 general election.

Lawmakers haven't voted themselves a raise since 2002, and some argued that the 67% increase is needed to keep up with rising costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

