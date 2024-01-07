WATCH LIVE

Congressional leaders to announce spending deal that would avert next government shutdown: sources

ByRachel Scott and Allison Pecorin ABCNews logo
Sunday, January 7, 2024 8:58PM
Congressional leaders have at last reached agreement on the overall price tag of the next batch of government spending bills, sources tell ABC News -- a major step toward averting a partial shutdown that is set to begin later this month.

Details of the deal, struck by leadership in the House and Senate and top appropriators in each chamber, will be formally announced later Sunday, sources said.

Agreeing on the top-line spending figures now allows lawmakers in the House and Senate to begin working on the text of individual bills

Agriculture, energy, housing, and transportation programs, among others, were all slated to run out of funds on Jan. 19 under the last stopgap government funding bill passed by Congress in the fall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

