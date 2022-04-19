$157M road repair investment aims to smooth over pothole problem on Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday a $157 million investment for pavement renewal projects on Long Island.
The projects will ease travel and improve mobility for drivers in Nassau and Suffolk counties by repaving approximately 480 lane miles of state highways, including key sections of the Long Island Expressway, the Southern State Parkway, and the Meadowbrook State Parkway.
Drivers in the area have complained for years about the frustrating and sometimes dangerous roads, with even Hochul acknowledging it as a problem she has encountered.
"No one has hit more potholes in the state of New York than I have," Hochul said
Highways that are set to be repaired include a key section of the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in western and central Suffolk County.
Crews anticipate renewing 287 lane miles between the Nassau/Suffolk border and State Route 112 (Exit 64).
This $80.1 million endeavor includes the three main travel lanes, the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane, shoulders, and 62 on/off ramps. An average of 152,000 vehicles travel in this section daily.
Crews will also redo 11 miles on the Southern State Parkway between Route 231 and the Sagtikos.
About $5.6 million will be used to restore the Meadowbrook Parkway from Merrick Road to Ocean Parkway.
"Long Island has some of the busiest highways in the United States and the investments we are making today will help ensure smoother travel and fewer hassles for the tens of thousands of commuters who use these vital traffic arteries," Hochul said.
"These projects on Long Island and the historic investments we are making all across the state will create a modern transportation network that brings people together, bolsters our sense of community, and keeps our economy growing well into the 21st Century," said Marie Therese Dominguez, State Department of Transportation commissioner.
Construction will start this week and will be completed by the summer.
Most of the construction will take place during the overnight hours when there are less commuters. In most cases, the repairs will be more than just patch jobs. These are a total redo of the roadways.
You can learn more about what Hochul is doing to keep workers and motorists safe in highway construction zones and New York's Move Over law
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
