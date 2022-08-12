Hochul says the expanded red flag law is working to curb gun violence in NY

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says expanding the state's red flag law is working to curb gun violence. Chantee Lans has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is touting the expansion of the state's red flag law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Hochul, who appeared at an event in Suffolk County, pointed to the increase in restraining order applications filed by state police as an indication that the program is working.

The governor approved expanding the red flag law in the days after the mass shooting in Buffalo in May in an effort to curb gun violence.

The law previously allowed health care professionals who have examined a person within the last 6 months eligible to file extreme risk protection orders.

That ability was extended to law enforcement and local prosecutors based on credible information that a person could engage in dangerous behavior.

Since the expansion was approved, the State Police have filed 184 red flag applications - a 93% increase and almost double what was filed in all of 2021.

