Gov. Hochul launches expansion of youth mental health clinics in schools across state

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul made a major announcement on Tuesday in the state's fight to combat the rising youth mental health crisis.

Hochul says the state is launching its expansion of school-based mental health clinics, which will provide extra resources for kids.

"Our kids are in crisis, and as the adults in the room it's our responsibility to help," Hochul said in a statement. "The mental health crisis is one of the biggest challenges we face, and I'm committed to giving kids, parents and teachers the tools they need to address this issue."

Among the expansion, Hochul said $20 million in start-up funding for school-based clinics, a rolling application to make make it easier for interested schools to access state funding, her Youth Mental Health Advisory Board will begin accepting applications from interested children and teenagers, and measures to help low-income New Yorkers on Medicaid access mental health care.

"School-based clinics are an important component of our efforts to expand community-based care throughout the state and ensure all New Yorkers have access to critical mental health supports," said New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 4 teens have considered suicide, a significant increase from a decade ago. For teenage girls, that number rises to 1 in 3.

