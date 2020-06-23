Crackdown on illegal fireworks in NYC expected after protest at Gracie Mansion

People shooting off illegal fireworks in neighborhoods across the city has been a rampant problem for several weeks.
Video from around 4 a.m. Monday shows one of the recent incidents: two men throwing a firework at a 66-year-old homeless man who was sleeping. The firework then explodes.
The NYPD is investigating, saying the man is in stable condition.
It is just one of nearly 2,000 reported incidents involving illegal fireworks received by the city this month.
Some people are fed up.
In fact, a caravan of those people drove to Gracie Mansion overnight to rouse Mayor Bill de Blasio by honking their horns.
They said if they can't sleep because of the fireworks, the mayor shouldn't be able to sleep either.
They are demanding he do something about the problem.
The mayor acknowledged the issue Monday night.
"I'm very worried about it. I'm worried that someone's going to get hurt," he said. "Besides the fact it's a nuisance and quality of life problem, I'm really worried that some kid's going to get hurt or someone's going to set something on fire accidentally.... I thought maybe it was some isolated thing, but no, this is a much bigger phenomenon, and we have to address it to keep people safe."
The protest at Gracie Mansion was quickly broken up.
There were no arrests.
