Anti-police graffiti discovered on Long Island elementary school

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police are trying to figure out who sprayed graffiti on buildings, cars and fences overnight -- including at an elementary school.The graffiti, some of which was anti-police, was discovered Tuesday at Newbridge Elementary School on Bellmore Avenue.It was also found as six other locations nearby.Police believe it was done sometimes overnight between 2 a.m and 3 a.m.Detectives request anyone with information contact the First Squad at 1-516-573-6153 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------