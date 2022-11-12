DOT talks to residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza

The Department of Transportation talked to Brooklyn residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza after 10 years in the making. Johny Fernadez has the story.

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- After 10 years in the making, the Department of Transportation talked to Brooklyn residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza.

For over 30 years, Nat Nickels has enjoyed the sounds and sights of Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza. He's seen the neighborhood change into what it is now.

"The big challenge we have for example right now is bicycle and pedestrian and things of that nature. as long as they balance all those issues, let's see what they have to do," Nickels said.

The DOT says they are going to look and ask for feedback from the public.

Advocates say they want the dot to look at this entire area and ensure it's safe for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

"A lot has changed in the past 10 years, and the design of grand army plaza needs to address current needs," BK organizer at Transportation Alternatives, Kathy Park Price said.

Brooklyn residents say the plaza's need range from having protected bike lanes, to safe pedestrian crosswalks and updating traffic lights.

The DOT says this project is in its preliminary stages, the final project could take a couple of years.

"Anything is possible, really. we want to hear from the community. everything is on the table right now," the Director of Predestination Unit DOT Terra Ishee said.

There's no set plan for what the redesigned Grand Army Plaza will look like, one thing is clear residents like Nickels, want to make sure the plaza is preserved for future generations.

"Be a participant, some that looks good on paper may not work out for someone that lives here, works her, have to travel, do business and has to exist in this environment," Nickels said.

After all, he's seen the changes and hopes the project will address the issues seen by residents now calling Brooklyn home.

