MTA wants proposals for dining, retail at new Grand Central Madison terminal

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA is releasing its request for proposals Tuesday to add retail and dining at Grand Central Madison, the LIRR's new terminal at Grand Central.
The 10 a.m. announcement is being followed by a panel discussion on jobs and the importance of retail in transportation.
The MTA has been attempting to recruit businesses to fill the Grand Central Madison concourse.
The agency recently lured Tracks Raw Bar & Grill, an oyster bar that was a longtime commuter favorite in Penn Station before it was forced to relocate during the 2019 construction project that is still ongoing.
The Grand Central Madison space will feature separate retail and dining from the Grand Central Terminal retail run by the MTA's other commuter railroad, Metro-North.
January 23rd marked one year since the MTA opened Grand Central Madison, giving Long Island Rail Road riders direct access to Manhattan's east side.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.