Suspect in Grand Central double stabbing accused of Rikers slashing

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The man accused for stabbing two teen girls Christmas morning at Grand Central Terminal is expected to face additional charges for a slashing at Rikers Island.

According to police, Steven Hutcherson, 36, slashed another inmate in the face while he was asleep Thursday morning.

Hutcherson is being held at the complex after he was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime for the double stabbing Monday.

This comes after police arrested Hutcherson Monday following the stabbing of two sisters, ages 14 and 16, as they ate with their parents at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse.

In that incident, he has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degree, and attempted assault in the first degree -- all as hate crimes. He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

