Family mourning beloved matriarch killed while crossing street in Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A family in the Bronx is trying to come to terms with the fact that their beloved mother and grandmother is gone after she was killed while crossing the street on the way to the doctor.Milagros Collazo Rios, 67, was killed Sunday while trying to cross the intersection of E. 170th St. and Jerome Avenue.The victim was walking to a medical clinic to have her eye examined. She promised to call her daughter after the appointment, but that call never came."She was a great mom, a great grandmother, she was my best friend," daughter Melinda Rosado said Monday.Rios, who was still so young and vibrant, was the matriarch of her family.She loved to spoil her grandchildren. On Saturday, she went to a baby shower for her son and daughter-in-law who are expecting a daughter on her birthday in February.Now, Rios will never meet that grandbaby and never share birthdays going forward."She was excited buying all these baby clothes and sending me pictures," Rosado said.Rosado said after church on Sundays, they would go to Grandma's for a delicious home cooked meal.So many family moments are now gone.Police say the driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and was not charged.Accident investigators now trying to determine exactly what happened.