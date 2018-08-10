EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3921659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports from Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The search is on for the person who stabbed an innocent grandmother as she tried to break up a fight in Brooklyn.It happened near the corner of Stuyvesant Avenue and Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12:45 a.m. Friday.Police remained on the scene hours later, investigating.Police say the 61-year-old was trying to break up a fight between some young men.During that fight, she got stabbed in the chest.She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she is being treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.The young men who were fighting apparently ran away.So far, there are no arrests.----------