It happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search is on for the person who stabbed an innocent grandmother as she tried to break up a fight in Brooklyn.

It happened near the corner of Stuyvesant Avenue and Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
Police remained on the scene hours later, investigating.

Police say the 61-year-old was trying to break up a fight between some young men.

During that fight, she got stabbed in the chest.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she is being treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The young men who were fighting apparently ran away.

So far, there are no arrests.

