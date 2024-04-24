Queens road rage incident ends with stabbing on Upper East Side

The stabbing was allegedly a result of a road rage incident that culminated on the Upper East Side.

The stabbing was allegedly a result of a road rage incident that culminated on the Upper East Side.

The stabbing was allegedly a result of a road rage incident that culminated on the Upper East Side.

The stabbing was allegedly a result of a road rage incident that culminated on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men are facing charges after an alleged road rage stabbing on the Upper East Side.

Police say the men first got into an argument in Queens around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As they drove into Manhattan, they apparently repeatedly cut each other off.

They eventually crashed near East 62nd Street and Lexington Avenue, where the driver of a yellow pickup truck, 38-year-old Shaker Ahmad, allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Antal Lakatos, the driver of a black sedan.

After the stabbing, he dropped his knife and told responding officers "I didn't do anything," they said.

Lakatos suffered stab wounds to his face and neck and was rushed to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center. He's listed in stable condition.

Police say Lakatos intentionally rammed his vehicle into Shaker's car on the Queensboro Bridge and then at East 62nd Street and Lexington Avenue, sending it into a telephone pole.

Shaker is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Lakatos is charged with assault.

Both men have prior arrests. Ahmad was arrested in an attempted murder in December 2013 in Queens for severely beating another man, and a prior arrest for robbery at knifepoint in Brooklyn in October 2014.

Lakatos has a prior arrest for several grand larceny autos for a stolen vehicle from an Avis in Connecticut.

ALSO READ | New York Governor signs new squatter law after 7 On Your Side Investigation

Dan Krauth breaks down the new law and its impact.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.