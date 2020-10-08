New York grandparents safe after being held for ransom, drugs in Canada

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Six people have been charged in connection a dramatic kidnapping in upstate New York.

The couple in their 70's were smuggled to Canada and held ransom for cocaine or $3.5 million.

Surete du Quebec Sgt. Stephane Tremblay said James Helm Sr., 76, and Sandra
Helm, 70, of the Franklin County town of Moira were found safe last Tuesday at a residence in Magog.

At one point, the couple's son received a photo of his mother sitting in a chair with her husband standing beside her.

Investigators say the group of drug dealers wanted to recover cocaine from an associate, who was the couple's grandson.

But, the drugs had already been seized by the DEA.

Investigators were able to trace the location of the cell phones involved in the kidnapping to Quebec.

New York State Police and the FBI had launched a search along with Surete du Quebec after the Helms were reported missing.

Moira Town Supervisor Justus Martin said concerns were raised after Helm failed to show up Monday morning for his job as town highway superintendent.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

ALSO READ: USPS employee accused of dumping ballots in New Jersey

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcocainekidnappinggrandparentsransom
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd presidential debate will be virtual; Trump says he'll hold rally instead
Reporter attacked as anger flares over red zone restrictions
Who won the debate: Mike Pence or Kamala Harris?
Parents protest as 33 more schools close under COVID cluster plan
Hurricane Delta track brings storm to Louisiana on Friday
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Show More
Video shows man slashing NYPD patrol car tire
COVID Updates: New app logs COVID test results for air travel
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in NJ
Harris leaves taking COVID-19 vaccine an open question
Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID zones
More TOP STORIES News