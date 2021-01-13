Gov. Cuomo focuses on green economy during day 3 of New York State of State address

He announced a $26 billion private-sector partnership to build nearly 100 renewable projects.
"We have anticipated already the post-COVID opportunity, and we've already started work," Cuomo said.
The program provides a diversity of projects, styles and locations.
"68 of those projects have been commenced, including 52 solar projects, 13 onshore and three offshore wind projects," the governor said. "These projects include the 20 megawatss solar project in Saratoga, 20 megawatt solar project in Cortland, 180 megawatt solar project in Livingston, 78 megawatts wind project in Lewis County, as well as an awesome 816 megawatt win project 20 miles off the shore of Long Island and 880 megawatt wind project 30 miles off Montauk Point."
Cuomo also announced 24 more projects.
"These projects will not only create power, but bring needed economic opportunity to struggling parts of our state," Cuomo said. "They will be accelerated by a new siting process and create nearly 11,000 jobs in upstate New York alone."
New York is proposing to have the largest wind programs in the nation.
"Today we begin development of two massive offshore wind farms, each more than 90 turbines off the shore of Long Island," Cuomo said.
The offshore wind farms will be located more than 20 miles off Jones Beach and located more than 60 miles off Montauk Point, respectively.
"What's impossible yesterday, is a necessity today," Cuomo stated.
On day two of his State of the State address, Cuomo launched a plan to revive arts and internet for low-income families.
