Masked ATM thieves go on robbing spree across gas stations in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are searching for thieves behind a rash of ATM thefts that impacted several gas stations over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a group of masked men backed up their vehicle to the front door of a Mobil gas station on East Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.

Security cameras captured as they broke into the Mobil mart, wrapped a chain around the ATM and connected the chain to their car before yanking the money machine through the front door.

The station attendant, Lakman Hossain, found the mess hours later when he arrived for work.

"I am a little bit nervous," Hossain told Eyewitness News. "Like two days ago, last week, Thursday morning at 8 o'clock one guy stole also a car and police catch him in two minutes."

The Mobil station was one of the three locations targeted by ATM thieves over the weekend, all of them on the same stretch of East Putnam Avenue.

On Monday, Eyewitness News found workers repairing the front door of a Gulf station after thieves broke in early Sunday morning.

"They tried to remove the ATM machine," said Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police Department. "They were unsuccessful that time because it was bolted to the ground. But they took the cash draw."

As police investigated the Gulf station robbery, they got word of another ATM theft just down the street at a Mobil station, where thieves simply walked into the mart and walked out with the ATM in hand.

"It's pretty amazing," said Capt. Slusarz. "I've been doing this for a long time and to have something that out in the open is almost unheard of."

Investigators know the robbers committed their crimes in a stolen BMW.

Police in New York spotted the SUV and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and got away.

