Man fatally stabbed during dispute in Greenwich Village

Breaking — 28-year-old man stabbed and killed at w. 4 and 6 Ave in Greenwich Village at 1:30 a.m. Four potential suspects ran off, no arrests. This level of violence is rare in this neighborhood. There were zero homicides in the 6th pct last year.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a dispute in Greenwich Village.The victim got into a dispute with four others on Sixth Avenue near West 4th Street at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.One of the suspects stabbed him in the torso, and he was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.Four suspects fled the scene. So far no arrests have been made.Homicides are incredibly rare in Greenwich Village.The NYPD 6th precinct had zero homicides in all of 2021.Still, some neighbors say they are concerned about the large crowds who have been gathering here late at night."It's absolutely scary what's going on," one man told Eyewitness News. "Someone got stabbed, and if it doesn't change now.... Mayor Adams has to do something. Because if he doesn't, it's going to continue running rampant in this city."6th Avenue remained closed at West 4th Street as the police investigation continued.----------