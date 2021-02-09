Long Island man is latest riot arrest after 'smoke out' at the Capitol

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man who prosecutors say celebrated the storming of the U.S. Capitol by smoking a joint in the rotunda has been arrested.

Greg Rubenacker was arrested at his Farmingdale home and appeared in federal court in New York on Tuesday to face disorderly conduct and other charges filed in Washington.

He will be released on $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors said evidence including a video showing Rubenacker smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette and saying, "Smoke out the Capitol, baby."

They said the video was one of several selfies he posted on Snapchat about his participation in the siege.

Rubenacker is among the scores of protesters arrested after the January. 6 riot, including many like him who are accused of making no effort to hide their identities and instead chronicled their exploits on social media.

At one point in his Snapchat story, Rubenacker is alleged to have said, "This is history! We took the Capitol!"

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

