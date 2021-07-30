grey's anatomy

Calling all 'Grey's Anatomy' fans: You can make money by watching all 17 seasons

What if you could make bingeing "Grey's Anatomy" your job? Well, one company is giving a lucky fan the opportunity to do so!
ABC renews 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18

With "Grey's Anatomy" heading into its 18th season, many of us have spent countless hours watching the medical drama. But, what if you could make binge-watching "Grey's" your job?

Well, one company is looking for someone to do just that. NiceRx is on the hunt for one superfan to binge-watch all 369 episodes of the Emmy-winning series this summer to determine who saved more lives: Meredith Grey or Miranda Bailey.

One lucky superfan will receive $1,000 in payment, a full box set of the show, a personalized Cameo message from Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and a yearlong subscription to Netflix.

As the longest-running medical drama on television, "Grey's Anatomy" has always paid homage to frontline workers. But the show's messages of celebrating real-life heroes took an ever deeper meaning in its 17th season with a storyline centering on COVID.



To apply to the "Grey's Anatomy" "dream job," fans can visit NiceRx's website.
