Pets & Animals

Traffic stops to watch bear cubs wrestle on the road

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming -- Drivers traveling through the Grand Teton National Park were treated to some adorable entertainment.

Video from the park shows a pair of grizzly bear cubs wrestling on the road as two other cubs played nearby.

The man who took the video says he believes the cubs are offspring of one of the oldest known grizzlies living outside a zoo, Grizzly 399.

Social media famous Grizzly 399 is 24 years old and lives in the Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest area.

According to The Guardian, Grizzly 399 was spotted with her four cubs for the first time in May.

RELATED:
Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store

EMBED More News Videos

Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area were caught on video getting a little too comfortable with humans.


Smarter-than-average bear wheels trash bin outside Florida home
EMBED More News Videos

We see a lot of videos of bears going through the trash, making a mess. But not this very polite black bear.


Grizzly bear chases hikers in Montana's Glacier National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A bystander's camera was rolling as a grizzly bear chased a group of hikers in Glacier National Park in Montana. Dule and Evy Krivdich spotted the animal before the group below did and shouted to warn them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyomingwild animalsnational park servicebear cubanimal newsbearcute animalsanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death
A virtual New Year's Eve planned in Times Square
COVID News: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid pandemic
NYC mayor to furlough 9,000+ city managers for 1 week
WATCH LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
8-year-old girl shot in NYC apartment, circumstances unknown
'She went berzerk': Subway mask request turns violent
Show More
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
More TOP STORIES News