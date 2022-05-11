Video: Mom, kids fall to ground after street groping in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman walking with a child and pushing another in a stroller fell to the ground after she was groped in a random assault in Brooklyn, and police are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, in the vicinity of 64th Street and 9th Avenue in Sunset Park.

Authorities say the 41-year-old victim was walking with the two children and a dog when the unknown man approached her from behind and slapped her buttocks.

The victim attempted to stop the individual from doing so, and as a result, she and the children fell to the concrete.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim and her children refused medical attention at the scene.

The assailant is described as a male with a light complexion and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo style short sleeved shirt, tan pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

