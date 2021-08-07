Ground stop causes disruptions to air travel across East Coast

The airports serving the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas were also impacted.
The FAA said it briefly reduced the volume of air traffic to adjust for a temporary staffing issue at a control center in Jacksonville, Florida.
The ground stop has since been lifted, but travelers were warned to expect residual delays.
MORE NEWS: New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip