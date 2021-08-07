Ground stop causes disruptions to air travel across East Coast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10936349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Julie Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, were in the right place at the right time to render aid.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A ground stop was briefly in place Saturday afternoon, impacting flights into and out of major airports in the area including LaGuardia, JFK and Newark.The airports serving the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas were also impacted.The FAA said it briefly reduced the volume of air traffic to adjust for a temporary staffing issue at a control center in Jacksonville, Florida.The ground stop has since been lifted, but travelers were warned to expect residual delays.----------