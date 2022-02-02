Pets & Animals

Groundhog Day: Will Staten Island Chuck predict more winter or early spring?

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Staten Island Chuck prepares to make his prediction

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Staten Island Chuck will make his prediction Wednesday morning, on Groundhog Day!

If Chuck sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring is coming!

Chuck lives at the Staten Island Zoo and the zoo will be live streaming the prediction for all of New York City and the world to see.

The ceremony begins at 7:20 a.m. with someone the zoo calls a very special honorary guest.





This year's ceremony will be live while last year's was pre-recorded in an effort to avoid any chance of crowds showing up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow while Chuck did not. The zoo says Chuck was correct last year and has correctly guessed 11 out of the past 12 years correctly. He was last wrong in 2017.

ALSO READ | Dog electrocuted while walking over metal plate in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswest brightonstaten islandnew york cityholidaygroundhog day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral today for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora
Exclusive: Staff at Newark hospital overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Off-duty NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Queens
Snow plow driver suspended, allegedly blasted Jewish men with snow
LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction
AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild
Dog electrocuted while walking over metal plate in Brooklyn
Show More
Man fatally shot in chest in Harlem; Search on for suspect
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
Ex-Dolphins coach sues Giants, NFL alleging racist hiring
84-year-old Brooklyn resident without heat since October
'Chairs were getting thrown': Man describes Golden Corral buffet brawl
More TOP STORIES News