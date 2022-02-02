Groundhog Day: Will Staten Island Chuck predict more winter or early spring?

If Chuck sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring is coming!
Chuck lives at the Staten Island Zoo and the zoo will be live streaming the prediction for all of New York City and the world to see.
The ceremony begins at 7:20 a.m. with someone the zoo calls a very special honorary guest.
This year's ceremony will be live while last year's was pre-recorded in an effort to avoid any chance of crowds showing up due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow while Chuck did not. The zoo says Chuck was correct last year and has correctly guessed 11 out of the past 12 years correctly. He was last wrong in 2017.
