Group beats Allerton, Bronx grocery store worker, flees with fruit

By Eyewitness News
ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for four men who attacked a grocery store employee in the Bronx.

It happened at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Green Market on White Plains Road in Allerton.

Surveillance video showed the men kicking and punching the 41-year-old victim.

Police say the store employee confronted two of the suspects who were eating grapes from the store's stand without paying for them.

The group of men then attacked him before fleeing with fruit.

The victim suffered bruising to his head and face and was taken to Bronx Municipal Hospital Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allertonbronxnew york cityattackrobberybeatingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: More schools close, state of emergency in New York City
New Jersey has 6 new cases of virus, Bergen County schools close
New Rochelle schools close, drive-thru testing center opens
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker
Ridership on NYC subways, mass transit declines
Show More
Coronavirus Update: Rumors about NYC quarantine, subway shutdown not true, officials say
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
Bishop charged in 40-year-old cold case murder of Brooklyn woman
More TOP STORIES News