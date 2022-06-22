Yonkers restaurant to get $5K reward from Grubhub for part in Bronx hostage rescue

They say no good deed goes unpunished, but that's not the case at the Chipper Truck Café. Its owners are being rewarded with $5,000 from the food delivery service Grubhub.
"They thanked us for what we did and thanks for paying attention to the notes, and for their appreciation they wanted to give us a reward," restaurant owner Alice Bermejo said.
The owners talked to Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon Tuesday night about the infamous note came into the eatery early Sunday morning. Along with the order were the instructions "please call the police," sent by a 24-year-old woman who was being held against her will in an apartment in the Bronx.
Video from the restaurant shows the moment Bermejo's daughter and another worker see the woman's desperate plea.
Police were called and a short time later, 32-year-old Kemoy Royal was arrested.
He's facing charges of rape, unlawful imprisonment and other counts.
He's also been linked to an unrelated attempted sexual assault days earlier.
Bermejo says on Sunday, a reward was the last thing on their minds.
"It's shocking to us, and we're so grateful that he's caught and that the girl is ok," Bermejo said.
The money will come in handy. Like most restaurants, things weren't so chipper for the café during the pandemic. The restaurant had to let their delivery driver go to cut costs.
The owners turned to services like Uber Eats and Door Dash, and as of a couple of months ago, Grubhub.
"Right now my head is in a fog so I don't know, but we could definitely use it, with everything that happened during the pandemic, it will definitely go to good use," Bermejo said.
The 32-year-old suspect is being held on $200,000 bond.
In the meantime, the kudos keep coming. Yonkers City Council is also planning to honor the café's owners.
