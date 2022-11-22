'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' coming Friday to Disney+

Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" debuts Friday, Nov. 25 on Disney+.

The goal is to gather the whole family for something funny and heartfelt. No bad guys, just a Marvel-sized dose of holiday magic.

PHILADELPHIA -- Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" debuts Friday, Nov. 25 on Disney+.

It's a longtime passion project for writer and director James Gunn, who love Christmas and wanted to make a comedy that the whole family could enjoy.

It stars our beloved guardians and a special guest with special ties to Philadelphia. Kevin Bacon is in the cast and he plays himself.

"It's just me," Bacon laughed. "No powers at all. No superpowers, no swords or shields. Just me."

He may not have superpowers, but the Mantis and Drax are relying on Bacon to harness the power of the holidays and cheer up Peter Quill, who is devastated following the death of Gamora.

Turns out their perfect gift isn't a what, but a who - Kevin Bacon, one of Peter's icons.

"This was amazing," Bacon said. "I love the Marvel movies. I especially love the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies. I worked with James Gunn, and the fact that he came up with this crazy idea to stick me in this thing and have some fun, I jumped in without reading the script."

There's humor and heart, and classic Marvel action.

"I get to fight with a really special weapon," laughed Pom Klementieff, joking about the large candy cane her character Mantis is fascinated with.

The goal is to gather the whole family for something funny and heartfelt. No bad guys, just a Marvel-sized dose of holiday magic.

"We miss being together too," Klementieff says of the cast. "It's nice to have had this for the holidays."

They filmed this at the same time as the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3," so they were able to use the massive sets built for the film.

"I love the holidays and I love the Marvel fans and this is my gift to the Marvel fans for the holidays," said Gunn, adding that he was so excited to finally bring this project to life.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.