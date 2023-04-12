New York City Council bans sale of guinea pigs

In 2022, roughly 600 guinea pigs were dropped at city shelters, compared to 481 and 282 guinea pigs in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Council has banned the sale of guinea pigs.

This bill does not restrict the adoption from guinea pigs from local animal shelters and rescue groups, though.

The move comes after animal shelters in the city have been filled with the little rodents. Guinea pigs might seem like a small responsibility because of their size, but they require large amounts care and attention.

Officials say many families bought guinea pigs from pet stores during the pandemic and are now overwhelmed with taking care of them.

This bill now heads to Mayor Adams' desk.

In 2022, roughly 600 guinea pigs were dropped at city shelters, compared to 481 and 282 guinea pigs in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

Additionally, guinea pigs can live up to a decade, so they can be a long-term commitment.

The New York City Council Committee on Health held a hearing in December on the prohibition of the sale of guinea pigs as pets. But even if the legislation were to pass, guinea pig ownership would still be legal.

For more information, visit the Animal Care Centers of NYC website.

