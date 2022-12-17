Brooklyn gun buyback program yields unprecedented results thanks to added incentives

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- A gun buyback event held in Brooklyn turned out to be a huge success!

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said they had received at least 150 firearms during the event on Saturday, which took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 574 Madison Street in Bedford Stuyvesant.

Part of the big turnout may have been thanks to the incentives that were offered.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced that those who turn in operable guns and assault rifles would receive a $500 bank card for each firearm and $50 for each BB gun or imitation pistol.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

"The most effective way to reduce gun violence in our city is to reduce the number of guns on our streets," Sewell said. "To that end, the NYPD will continue to deploy every strategy available to keep New Yorkers safe - including Gun Buyback events like this one."

In addition, the first 25 attendees also received an iPad.

The devices were donated by T-Mobile and Junior's Restaurant as part of a private-public partnership to enhance safety.

The gun buyback was the third such event hosted by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office this year.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

A total of 109 firearms were turned over in the previous two events, including many types of firearms that are often used in street crimes.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.