NYC Mayor Adams to sign law banning guns in Times Square

The law bans even legal concealed carry, with some exceptions. Derick Waller reports from Times Square.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Times Square officially becomes a gun-free zone Tuesday when New York City Mayor Eric Adams signs into law a new concealed carry measure.

The legislation is based on a New York State law that is being challenged in court.

Signage has already been up for more than a month indicating guns are not allowed in Times Square.

The law Adams is signing Tuesday makes it official, banning even the legal concealed carry of weapons, with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include members of the military and retired police officers.

This is all happening even as a federal judge just banned laws like this from taking effect, calling it unconstitutional.

Mayor Adams responded to the ruling on Friday.

"We did our job here in the state and passed laws that will protect everyday New Yorkers," Adams said. "We need to isolate areas where people can't carry guns. It's just irresponsible to say New York is no different from many other locations. It's too densely populated, and we need to be treated accordingly."

The fight is not over.

On Monday, NY Attorney General Tish James filed a motion to block that judge's ruling while her office appeals.

ALSO READ | 'Ghost cars' with fake plates racking up hundreds in EZ Pass fines

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.