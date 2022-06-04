Mom who lost teen daughter to gun violence joins Bronx 5K to raise awareness

For Yanely Henriquez, the event was close to her heart.
Her daughter, Angellyh Yambo, just 16, was shot and killed in the Bronx two months ago.
Yambo was caught in the crossfire as another teen began firing a ghost gun, made from a kit obtained online.
"Keep her alive. 'Cause she's always here with us. Just remember who she was," Henriquez said.
The 5K Run Walk Roll Against Gun Violence, organized by the Bronx District Attorney's Office, kicked off at Lou Gehrig Plaza and East 161st Street in the Grand Concourse section.
"We in the Bronx know all too well the destruction of lives and communities caused by shootings," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "We are at a critical stage in the Bronx where we're losing a generation."
Over 200 runners and walkers attended. Victims' family members, like Henriquez, and community leaders hope this event will be one way to start and stop the violence for good.
"It means everything because I need to be her voice. Now that she's not here, I'm going to make sure that she's going to be heard," said Henriquez.
