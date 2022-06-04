Community & Events

Mom who lost teen daughter to gun violence joins Bronx 5K to raise awareness

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

5K event held to raise awareness on NYC gun violence

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Runners and walkers took to the streets of the Bronx on Saturday for a 5K to raise awareness about the dangers of gun violence.

For Yanely Henriquez, the event was close to her heart.

Her daughter, Angellyh Yambo, just 16, was shot and killed in the Bronx two months ago.

Yambo was caught in the crossfire as another teen began firing a ghost gun, made from a kit obtained online.



"Keep her alive. 'Cause she's always here with us. Just remember who she was," Henriquez said.

The 5K Run Walk Roll Against Gun Violence, organized by the Bronx District Attorney's Office, kicked off at Lou Gehrig Plaza and East 161st Street in the Grand Concourse section.

"We in the Bronx know all too well the destruction of lives and communities caused by shootings," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "We are at a critical stage in the Bronx where we're losing a generation."

Over 200 runners and walkers attended. Victims' family members, like Henriquez, and community leaders hope this event will be one way to start and stop the violence for good.

"It means everything because I need to be her voice. Now that she's not here, I'm going to make sure that she's going to be heard," said Henriquez.

MORE NEWS: Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a stern letter to New York City's employees reminding them they must return to work in person.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbronxgrand concoursenew york cityrunninggun violenceshootingdistance running
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer injured, suspect killed in police-involved shooting in NJ
Pilot injured after helicopter crashes at airport in New Jersey
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Man charged with DWI in fatal crash on Long Island
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Two NYC malls evacuated after fireworks set off
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Show More
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
AccuWeather: Very Nice Sunday!
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during Buffalo shooting
Delta's new Terminal C opens at LaGuardia Airport
More TOP STORIES News