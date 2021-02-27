New Jersey elementary school teacher now charged with sexually assaulting multiple students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10375317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The COVID relief bill heads to the Senate: What's in it for you?

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a former elementary school teacher in New Jersey, charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student, had many more victims.Gustavo Barrientos is now charged with sexually assaulting multiple elementary school children.The 53-year-old from Tinton Falls taught in the Long Branch School District and at the Red Hawk Charter School.Barrientos is currently being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.On February 14, Barrientos was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Barrientos was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Long Branch School District when, on multiple occasions, he showed pornography to a 10-year-old girl and sexually assault her.If convicted, he faces up to life imprisonment on the aggravated sexual assault charge and up to 10 years imprisonment on the Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge.In addition, he would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan's Law.Investigators are seeking additional information about Barrientos' activities, including possible victims.Authorities say there could be even more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.Anyone with any information please contact Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000 or Detective Sergeant Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Bureau at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip line at 1-800-671-4400.----------