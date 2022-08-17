Gwyneth Paltrow joins 'Shark Tank' as guest shark

LOS ANGELES -- America's sweetheart and Marvel alum Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a dive into ABC's Emmy-nominated "Shark Tank." The Oscar-winning actress and DoorDash co-founder, Tony Xu, will join season 14 as guest sharks. The Marvel alum founded the lifestyle brand known as goop in 2008. Paltrow and Xu will lend their entrepreneurial voices to the critically acclaimed business-themed unscripted series.

"The Iron Man" star and the food delivery giant are set to appear alongside long-standing Sharks, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary in several episodes.

Returning guest sharks include: Emma Grede (Good American, SKIMS, Safely), Peter Jones (Dragon on BBC's "Dragon's Den"), Daniel Lubetzky (KIND, SOMOS Foods), and Kendra Scott (Kendra Scott, LLC).

After 13 seasons, "Shark Tank" remains the number 1 program on Friday nights. The show has lended a hand to more than 700 deals, and made over eight million dollars in retail sales. The inspiring show continues to change lives, giving entrepreneurs a chance to present their business ideas to tycoon investors so they can sink their teeth into a deal of a lifetime.

With 22 Emmy nominations including four consecutive wins, "Shark Tank" is nominated again this year for its outstanding hosts in a reality program.

"Shark Tank" Season 14 will premiere with a live episode on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p|7c on ABC. Episodes are also available on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.