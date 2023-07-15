76-year-old man and 73-year-old woman shot, killed at Hackensack nursing facility

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Bergen County are investigating a fatal shooting inside a nursing facility that left two people dead Saturday morning.

The victims were 73-year-old and 76-year-old.

Officers say at around 8:51 a.m., the Hackensack Police Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting inside a Hackensack nursing facility.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of a 73-year-old female and 76-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Hackensack Police Department.

