Coronavirus News: Most salons closed during COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many hair and nail salons throughout the Tri-State area are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic."Look at you and me six feet apart," said Kimberly Baker, The Hair Bar owner.The Hair Bar in Springfield closed Tuesday because the owner insists it's the right thing to do.Everything is canceled or closed. Phones are not ringing and their seats have been empty."I have elderly parents and I have to stay healthy for them and take care of them. We'll work through this," Ana Garrido, a stylist.So while places shutter, spend maybe $10 for a spray or powder at the drugstore as a temporary fix that's pretty impressive. There goes the gray, back comes the smile!"People have only canceled if they have a cold," said Stacy Hammond, Tru Beauty.Hammond at Tru Beauty is staying open for now, but Anthony Garubo is closed for the duration.The owner of the Maplewood salon says making the decision to close was easy."I have a responsibility to my clients and staff!" said Ganine Garubo Austin, salon owner.Austin's family business has been around for 46 years."Closing is a relief and you know?" she said. "We'll deal with it!""Just wear a hat or scarf to cover and anyway maybe they won't see your grays from six feet away!" Baker said.Hats are another great option!