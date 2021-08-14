Haiti earthquake sparks support from New York politicians, lawmakers

Although there did not appear to be damage in the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said on Twitter that the violent quake had caused loss of life and damage in parts of the country.
WATCH | Weather or Not: Lee's extreme weather survival guide
Mayor Bill de Blasio
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged support with community leaders to get immediate aid to the country.
"Absolutely devastating news. The people of Haiti are resilient but have endured far too much tragedy. We are working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti. Chirlane and I are keeping our Haitian neighbors in New York and on the island in our thoughts and prayers."
Absolutely devastating news. The people of Haiti are resilient but have endured far too much tragedy.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 14, 2021
We are working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti. Chirlane and I are keeping our Haitian neighbors in New York and on the island in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/KdAExLgmXg
New York Attorney General Letitia James
"The situation unfolding in Haiti right now is devastating and deeply concerning. Over the past few weeks, the Haitian people have endured so much pain and suffering, and today, they have been rocked by yet another disaster. We must do all we can to support the Haitian people both in the immediate aftermath of this earthquake and in the months to come. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti and our Haitian communities here in New York."
New York State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte
Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, who is the first Haitian American elected in New York City and represents Flatbush, Midwood and Ditmas Park, spoke out on Twitter in response to the earthquake.
"Praying for #Haiti & sister islands Jamaica & DR, today in the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit this morning. To my friends & family there, pls take precautions for potential aftershocks. NYC stands strong with Haiti."
Praying for #Haiti 🇭🇹 & sister islands Jamaica & DR, today in the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit this morning.— Rodneyse Bichotte (@AMBichotte) August 14, 2021
To my friends & family there, pls take precautions for potential aftershocks.
NYC stands strong with Haiti ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b9lW2MvhyF
Congressional Haiti Caucus Co-Chairs
The Congressional Haiti Caucus co-chairs released a statement on Saturday. The caucus includes Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who represents New York's ninth district, and New York Congressman Mondaire Jones.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti, especially in the Department of Nippes and the nearby cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie, as well as any others in surrounding countries affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck near the town of Petit Trou de Nippes early this morning," said the Chairs of the Congressional Haiti Caucus. "This earthquake could not have come at a worse time for the people of Haiti; the nation is in the throes of a political crisis, the effects of the compounding COVID-19 pandemic, and is still recovering from the disastrous earthquake that hit the island's southern peninsula more than a decade ago. We remain committed to championing adequate aid to the region, supporting bilateral relations and policies that will ensure Haiti's full economic and political recovery, and the emergence of a durable, Haitian-led democracy."
The impoverished country, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. It was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake that damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip