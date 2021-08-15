haiti

How to help Haiti: List of organizations accepting donations after deadly earthquake

By Mayra Cuevas
EMBED <>More Videos

Brooklyn's Haitian American community awaits word following earthquake

HAITI -- Humanitarian efforts are underway to help those affected by Saturday's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haiti.

While efforts are mobilizing, Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eyeing Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else.

CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti.

Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

UNICEF says they are working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities.


It's important to note that while the Civil Protection in Haiti appreciates the "outbursts of solidarity," they stressed that they don't want people to put themselves in danger wanting to help, and asked that people leave "complex rescue operations to people and teams who are trained in this area."

Meanwhile in New York City, home to a large Haitian population, the NYPD has started accepting donations at all precincts.

They are requesting medical supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, bottled water and clothing.

Local leaders throughout the Tri-State pledged to help support the victims and efforts in Haiti.
EMBED More News Videos

The Haitian American community of Flatbush, Brooklyn awaited word from Haiti following a powerful and deadly earthquake.



Officials with the United States Geological Survey say aftershocks likely will continue for weeks or even months.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakehaitiu.s. & world
HAITI
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
Haiti earthquake sparks support from local lawmakers
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 304 killed
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
TOP STORIES
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate begins Monday
AccuWeather: Cooler and comfortable
Grace threatens quake-stricken Haiti, Fred reforms into tropical storm
Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul
Haiti earthquake sparks support from local lawmakers
Criticism of decision to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation grows
Show More
Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards
Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations of people in their 30s hit record high
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
Dozens hospitalized after rollover crash in Upstate New York
More TOP STORIES News