Mayor Adams, Rev. Al Sharpton eyeing ways to help as crisis in Haiti worsens

Jim Dolan has more on how New Yorkers are reacting to the ongoing turmoil in Haiti.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- As the United States is planning to get more Americans out of Haiti, many are trying to wrap their minds around the chaos that has engulfed the country.

Thousands there are trapped in the middle of deadly and dangerous gang warfare, and the situation continues to get worse.

Mayor Eric Adams and Reverend Al Sharpton and a group of faith leaders are planning a gathering on Wednesday to see what can be done to help people there.

Darnel Charles, who owns the Deja Vu Restaurant in Harlem, says his family and friends back home are in danger every day.

"People are suffering," said Charles. "It's very difficult."

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department told U.S. citizens that if security continues to deteriorate they may have to evacuate Americans by helicopter.

The unrest there has even approached the American Embassy.

But many who have family in Haiti say the country needs new Haitian leadership.

"I think it starts home," said. "We need a leader who can practice diplomacy."

In the meantime, the unrest and uncertainty in Haiti is heartbreaking - especially for those who love it.

"Haiti is a beautiful country," said. "Haiti is amazing."