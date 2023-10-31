Zombies made from scratch fill front lawn of home in Hawthorne, NJ for Halloween

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- If you are looking for a scare this Halloween, look no further than Hawthorne, New Jersey.

One homeowner on Lafayette Avenue has a spectacular display of zombies across his front yard and climbing onto the roof of his home.

In total, 160 pieces make up the crowd of zombies on Tony Rodrigues's front lawn, but not all the zombies are fake.

Rodrigues himself dresses up to blend in with his art.

He builds all of the zombies from scratch. He said he started on this year's display back on September 1.

Wooden stakes are used to hold the zombies up, and many of the zombie faces are made using a 3D printer.

Tony Rodrigues says he was first inspired by Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, and the decoration tradition has continued for over a decade.

Rodrigues's house gets so many visitors each year, police have had to put up temporary no parking signs in front of his property.

