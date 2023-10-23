Pets strut their stuff in costumes for NYC's Halloween Dog Parade

The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade gathered pups from all over New York City to show off their costumes!

EAST VILLAGE, MANHATTAN (WABC) -- After facing a complete cancellation, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade was brought back to New York City for its 33rd year on Saturday.

The annual parade was originally canceled this year due to issues with the permit and funding, but was resumed only days before it was taking place.

This was great news for the community, as around 15,000 people and 600 dogs attended. These numbers were almost double than those of last year.

The community gathered their furry friends for a fun and friendly parade where the pups participated in a costume competition.

"This is like the best day of my life," Leslie Akin, a parade participant, said. "We participated because the dog community in New York is so strong and we just all come together for this day at the parade."

From "Barbie and Ken" to "Freddy Kreuger," everyone was decked out in their best Halloween costumes.

Bringing home the bone for the best in the show was Pookah the Pomeranian, who strutted the parade as "Winnie the Pooh."

