Fall activities in New York City celebrate all that autumn has to offer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the changing of the leaves, some other exciting changes are coming to New York City as we welcome the fall season.

New York City has so many fun autumn activities brewing. From Halloween thrills and chills to festive yacht tours, you won't be disappointed.

Set the tone and get into the fall spirit by joining in on some of NYC's fun festivities.

Below is a list of events that you won't want to miss:

Oktoberfest

September 8- October 29



Oktoberfest provides people with an authentic German experience. From German beer to brats, Oktoberfest will have your belly full. The event displays fun decorations and events for families to enjoy.

This event is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

September 15- November 19



Walk through a huge display with thousands of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns that light up the night. The "larger-than-life displays" feature all sorts of special effects and music to make the experience as memorable as possible.

This walk-through display is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Fall-O-Ween

September 16- November 12



The New York Botanical Garden is incredible, and even more so in the fall. The Botanical Garden hosts a bunch of fun activities to celebrate the autumn season. From pumpkin parades to pumpkin carving face-offs, there is always something festive happening.

These events are good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Boo at the Zoo

September 30- October 29



Put on your best Halloween costume and head over to the Bronx Zoo for a festive Halloween celebration with the zoo animals. There will be everything from a costume parade to pumpkin carving demos and even spooky folktales among other things.

These events are good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Pumpkin picking

October 1-28, 30, 31



Queens Farm is a 47-acre piece of land where you can pick pumpkins and take in some of NYC's history. They also have a farm store where you can get apples, donuts and more. You can even get some hay at the store and feed some of the farm animals.

This event is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



The Seaport Pumpkin Arch

October 1- November 7



The Seaport Pumpkin Arch is a great spot to take fall photos. The arch is super seasonal as it is decorated with pumpkins, leaves and more. It even has lights for magical nighttime pictures.

The arch is open 24/7.

For more information, click here.



New York Coffee Festival

October 6-8



The coffee festival features numerous local roasters from around NYC along with some local bakeries. The event also hosts competitions where baristas face off in latte art and roasters compete in coffee roasting.

This event is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Cider Week

October 6-15



Cider Week is a series of events that share the history of cider with the community. As the production has evolved over the past 13 years, it has strived to generate a sense of appreciation for NY's orchard-based cider.

This series of events is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Fall Foliage Cruise

October 14- November 12



Escape the city and enjoy a beautiful tour of the fall foliage on a luxurious yacht over the Hudson River. Along with the lovely views of the changing leaves, the tours also pass by iconic monuments and landmarks that border the Hudson.

This tour is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Candlelight Halloween

October 25, 26



Join in on a spooky concert experience. The multi-sensory show features a candlelit concert with Halloween classics performed by the Highline String Quartet.

There is an age requirement on this event: individuals must be 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, click here.



Halloween Dinner Cruise

October 28, 29, 30



Event Cruises NYC hosts the Halloween Dinner Cruise for families to celebrate with a delicious dinner, live music and spooky Halloween decorations all while cruising by the beautiful NYC skyline. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes.

This cruise is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



New York's 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade

October 31



With a rich and routed history, NYC's Annual Village Halloween Parade continues to its 50th time around. Put on your favorite Halloween costume and join in on a fun parade experience, along with a fun afterparty.

The parade can also be viewed online.

This event is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 23



As the fall season comes to a close, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the perfect event to join in on. The parade features all sorts of unique floats and balloons. The event can be viewed in person or online/TV.

This parade is good for all age groups.

For more information, click here.



Come back for any updates and additions as the fall season rolls in...