'Some candy in for other people': Video shows boy restocking empty bowl from own trick-or-treat bag

A touching moment was captured on a home doorbell camera in New Jersey when a little boy restocked an empty candy bowl from his own trick-or-treat bag

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WABC) -- A touching moment was captured on a home doorbell camera in New Jersey when a little boy restocked an empty Halloween candy bowl with sweets from his own trick-or-treat bag.

Jessalyn Cleaver posted the video, which was recorded October 30 in Toms River, to Facebook and wrote, "If this is your son, he's amazing and you should be VERY proud!"

Cleaver said she and her family were out of the house trick-or-treating too, so they left a bowl of candy for the neighborhood kids to take from as they passed.

But by 5 p.m., the bowl was empty, until one boy decided he had more than enough to share.

Video shows the child taking several handfuls of candy from his own stash. To a smaller child, he says he's leaving "candy here for other people," before saying, "Let's go!" and running back down the path.

