79-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Manhattan apartment

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

79-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside NYC apartment

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deadly discovery was made by police who found a 79-year-old woman stabbed several times inside an apartment in Manhattan Friday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to an apartment at West 144th Street in Hamilton Heights.

Police say they discovered a 79-year-old woman, identified as Lanilda Nuez, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the stomach.

She was rushed to Mount Sinai Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
EMBED More News Videos

A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.



A 68-year-old man, who police say is the victim's common law husband, was arrested.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing has left people who live on the block rattled.

"That's really bad, she probably helped me with parking one time ... we're all like a community here on this block," one resident said.

Police say they recovered two knives were recovered at the scene.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhamilton heightsmanhattanarrestwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont Stakes
2 teens dead after being pulled from waters off NYC beach
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Rangers fan arrested after alleged sucker punch at MSG
AccuWeather: More clouds with showers
Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
2 Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties
Show More
Man killed after being followed into NYC pharmacy was drill rapper
Police: Man slashed at random on Queens subway
Preserving the history of the Fire Island Pines
MTA seizes cars of 2 drivers owing more than $100K in unpaid tolls
Drive-by parade honors WWII veteran for 97th birthday
More TOP STORIES News