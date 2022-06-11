79-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Manhattan apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11946261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deadly discovery was made by police who found a 79-year-old woman stabbed several times inside an apartment in Manhattan Friday night.Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to an apartment at West 144th Street in Hamilton Heights.Police say they discovered a 79-year-old woman, identified as Lanilda Nuez, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the stomach.She was rushed to Mount Sinai Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.A 68-year-old man, who police say is the victim's common law husband, was arrested.Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.The stabbing has left people who live on the block rattled."That's really bad, she probably helped me with parking one time ... we're all like a community here on this block," one resident said.Police say they recovered two knives were recovered at the scene.