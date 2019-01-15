3 men hurt, 1 critically, after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant

Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities say three men were attacked with a hammer at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday, leaving one critically injured.

It happened at Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

The other two victims are expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

The motive for the attack is not yet known but charges are pending.

