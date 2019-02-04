Handcuffed drug suspect who escaped police in Queens recaptured

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A suspect who escaped police custody in Queens is back under arrest.

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City around 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

Officers say he was arrested with other people but managed to run away from officers as the group was being transferred.

He was finally captured over the weekend.

Additional charges are now pending.

