Hannah Brown on time as 'Bachelorette,' healing after loss of family members in new book

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Have you ever wondered what goes through the mind of "The Bachelorette" on her journey to find love? Former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown gives an extremely candid inside look at the process and her feelings along the way in her new book, "God Bless This Mess.""Writing a book I knew was going to be difficult and definitely an undertaking but I didn't prepare for how emotional and emotionally taxing it was going to be," Brown said.Brown was "The Bachelorette" and "Dancing with the Stars" champion in 2019. It was a whirlwind of a year, followed by the pandemic.Brown details her breakup with her fiancé, the rekindling of romances with the other two men in her top three, Peter and Tyler. She gives a raw account of what happened behind the scenes, after the show, and during her time with each.Even more interesting, Brown gives readers a glimpse into the events that made her who she is today. She talks about her beauty pageant past, high school, college, her family and her parents' relationship."I pride myself on being really honest and it was really important for me to talk about how their relationship, our relationship in our family and the things we've gone through in our family have shaped me as a person," Brown said.Readers will enjoy the photos of Brown throughout the years, but some in particular stand out. She shares very emotion photos of her aunt and young cousins who were tragically murdered. It's a horrible tragedy that has shaped her family and something they didn't talk much about in the aftermath, until now."I wanted to take the time to remember them and the integral part that their life and death played in my life and my family's life," Brown said. "This book was really powerful for my family, for all of us, to start talking about it openly with each other for the first time; it was a very hush-hush thing that we didn't talk about that happened to our family that obviously affected us all."It is revealing insight that most women and teen girls can probably relate to and Brown hopes it helps them feel less alone on their own journeys."I've been really thankful that I took the step and that I was true and vulnerable and because I really do think it's already helped a lot of people, a lot of young girls especially, that they can relate and connect to someone and know that they're not alone," she said."God Bless This Mess," published by HarperCollins is now available at bookstores and online.----------