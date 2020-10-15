South Jersey man hits $1.3 million jackpot at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Since Sunday evening, $1.6 million in jackpots have been awarded at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The latest winner is an Atlantic County resident and local plumbing and HVAC contractor named James.He hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold 'em with a $5 progressive bet -- becoming an instant millionaire."It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe," said James. "We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip."Hard Rock tells Action News an additional jackpot of $90,000 was won by a Mays Landing resident playing Blazing 7s on Monday. And on Sunday, two people won big on slot machine jackpots, one for $168,657 on the Dollar Storm slot and $80,000 worth of winnings on the Double Gold slot machine.