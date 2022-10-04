Retired NYPD detective among 2 shot in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot in Harlem on Tuesday morning, including a retired NYPD detective.

The shots were fired on Lenox Avenue just north of 125th Street around 7 a.m.

The 60-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 21-year-old was grazed in the neck.

Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears the 21-year-old was the intended target of the shooting. He is not cooperated with police and authorities say the shooting appears gang-related.

The 60-year-old victim retired from the NYPD in 2006 and he is currently an investigative consultant with ACS.

ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser released the following statement:

"This morning, one of ACS's dedicated staff members was shot on his way to work. We thank the first responders and hospital staff caring for our colleague. On behalf of all the staff of ACS -- who do vital work for NYC's children and families -- we are wishing him a very speedy recovery."

Three men fled on foot. One was wearing a grey hooded shirt and vest. The second was wearing an all black jacket and orange and red sneakers and the third was wearing all black.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"The morning time shooting of our retired member on the streets of Harlem is more proof of the continued crime crisis in the city - and yet another case overworked NYPD detectives will investigate," DEA President Paul DiGiacomo said. "On his way to work like hundreds of others in his neighborhood, he's fortunate to be alive. New Yorkers cant become numb to this violence - and politicians who have emboldened these criminals with their failed laws need to be voted out!"

