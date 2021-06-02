Video captures brazen grocery store robbery in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10725736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The victim has lived in the city for 30 years and commutes to Manhattan from Brooklyn only to pray. But not anymore - he no longer feels safe.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a Harlem grocery store at gunpoint.It happened on Monday at 8:50 p.m. on 7th Avenue.The man suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened the 34-year-old store worker.He grabbed $500 from the cash register and then took off on a blue scooter.The employee was not injured during the robbery.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------