Video captures brazen grocery store robbery in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for gunman in Harlem grocery store robbery

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a Harlem grocery store at gunpoint.

It happened on Monday at 8:50 p.m. on 7th Avenue.

The man suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened the 34-year-old store worker.

He grabbed $500 from the cash register and then took off on a blue scooter.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting to Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

The victim has lived in the city for 30 years and commutes to Manhattan from Brooklyn only to pray. But not anymore - he no longer feels safe.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityrobberygrocery storearmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News