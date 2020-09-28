Pedestrian killed after possible hit-and-run in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run in Manhattan.

The victim was discovered at West 125th Street and Malcolm "X" Boulevard in Harlem just before 4 a.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it's possible he was hit by a car that didn't stop.

ALSO READ: Principals' union 'not confident' as New York City schools prepare for in-person learning

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanhit and runnypdhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principals 'not confident' as NYC schools prepare for in-person learning
NYC keeping close eye on COVID spike in 8 neighborhoods
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
COVID Updates: NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 3 large gatherings
Accuweather: Warm start to a rainy week
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
Show More
Shots fired in TriBeCa; police investigating
Running in a pandemic: How races will be made safer this fall
Small group walks through Battery Tunnel for 'Tunnel to Towers'
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Shops, restaurants destroyed by fire on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News